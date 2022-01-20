Tehran grateful to Moscow for cooperation in Syria — Iranian president

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in Syria can become a model for the development of bilateral relations in other areas, and Iran is grateful to Russia for this interaction, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday speaking at the plenary session in the State Duma.

"Our successful model of cooperation between Iran and Russia in Syria, of course, became possible with the resistance of the people and the government of Syria [to terrorism]. It guarantees the independence of states, leading to lasting peace and security in the region. In this context, I would like to thank the Russian Federation for its cooperation under the wise stewardship of Russian President [Vladimir] Putin. It can become an effective model for the development of our relations in various directions," he said.

"The strengthening of Iranian-Russian relations in bilateral and multilateral formats provides many economic and potential opportunities, it will result in heightening the influence of our countries in our geographic space. It will reinforce our synergy," Raisi added.

According to the Iranian president, Iran is open to the development of cooperation "with all countries globally".