Israel shells Lebanon in response to missile launch — army

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military has opened artillery fire in retaliation for the missile launches from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In response to two missiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, the IDF artillery has just struck the Lebanese territory," the statement reads.

Earlier, the IDF reported that two rockets were launched from the Lebanese side. One was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system while the second one fell in an open field.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz pinned the responsibility for the developments on Lebanese side.

"The state of Lebanon is responsible for the rockets fired overnight, as it allows terrorists to operate within its territory. Israel will act against any threat to its sovereignty and its citizens, and will respond in accordance to its interests - at the relevant time and place," he wrote on Twitter. "We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel. I call on the international community to take action to restore stability in Lebanon."

Israel’s Kan state radio underlines that this is the first shelling from Lebanon since the new government headed by Naftali Bennett was sworn in on June 13.