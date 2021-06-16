Biden told Putin that his agenda was not against Russia

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The US agenda is not against Russia or any other country, President Joe Biden told a separate news conference following his talks with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

He said there was "no substitute for face-to-face dialogue", and that he had told Putin his agenda was "not against Russia", but "for the American people".

Biden mentioned such tasks as the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, the restoration of the US economy, mending of relations with allies and friends around the world and the protection of US citizens.