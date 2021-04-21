New Czech Foreign Minister announced ‘extremely difficult’ period in relations with Russia

"The relations between Russia and the Czech Republic have entered an extremely difficult period, but not because of Czechia’s actions," Kulhanek said. "In the upcoming days, we must take [steps in regards to Russia], together with our allies. But, in these circumstances, we must act prudently."

PRAGUE, April 21. /TASS/. Newly-appointed Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhanek announced an "extremely difficult period in Czech-Russian relations" during his first press conference, gathered mere 45 minutes after his appointment. The event, aired by Czech TV channels, was attended by Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Prague alleges Moscow’s involvement in the 2014 explosions at arms depot in the settlement of Vrbetice; Russia disagrees. Both countries have already expelled about 20 embassy employees each.

The new Foreign Minister will host Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky later on Wednesday. Later, he will inform journalists about steps that the country will take in response to Russia’s expulsion of Czech diplomats.

Prior to meeting with Zmeyevsky, Kulhanek will have video talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Minister disclosed, adding that, on Thursday, he will inform envoys of NATO member states about the details of the Vrbetice explosions investigation. Before the end of this week, the new top diplomat will hold talks with several colleagues from EU and NATO countries.

Foreign Ministry’s priorities

During the press conference, Kulhanek outlined his priorities as the top diplomat.

"I would like to implement Czech national interests [on the international arena], including [promotion] of economic diplomacy. I would also like to resolve pressing issues, related to Covid and travel. My second priority is [ensuring] the implementation of [the Czech Republic’s] obligations in the EU and NATO. These organizations are key for our defense and prosperity," the Minister said.

He also underscored that it is necessary that Czech leaders and lead politicians act as a united front in foreign policy matters.

"A Foreign Minister must seek ways for agreement not only abroad," Kulhanek noted.