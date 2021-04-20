{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 20
Czech Embassy in Russia EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Czech Embassy in Russia
© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

 

Izvestia: What lies behind the Czech Republic's standoff with Russia

The Czech Republic seeks to distract attention from the US in Belarus by mounting a campaign against Moscow, a Russian senator told Izvestia. Prague earlier accused Russian intelligence agencies of having been involved in an ammunition depot explosion in Vrbetice in 2014. The Czech authorities announced the expulsion of 18 Russian embassy staff members and Moscow responded by declaring 20 Czech diplomatic employees personae non grata. Political scientists say that all signs are pointing to the world's return to the Cold War.

Read also
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata

"The diplomatic expulsion campaign from various European countries is being orchestrated by Washington. It is worth taking note of how such scandals arise. They are aimed either at diverting the global public’s attention from more important developments or at expressing solidarity with NATO allies," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told the newspaper. According to him, in this particular case, the move was driven by reports of US intelligence agencies’ having plotted an assassination attempt against the Belarusian president and his family. The Czech authorities took the initiative in order to deflect public attention away from it.

Valdai International Discussion Club Director Fyodor Lukyanov believes that the incident between Moscow and Prague is a sign of the Cold War’s return. He pointed out that the current diplomatic reality is being brought in line with the political situation and embassies will now most likely have to deal with an environment similar to what had existed in the 1970s-1980s, the expert emphasized.

Czech lawmaker Jaroslav Golikov, in turn, told the paper, that the current situation was reminiscent of the Iron Curtain era. According to him, back then, the Czechs "viewed everything that West did as something negative and all that the East did as something good." "Sometimes, it seems that nothing has changed apart from the sides, though there are numerous global changes in the world today that require close cooperation between countries," he stressed.

 

Kommersant: Syria gearing up for presidential election

Preparations are underway for Syria’s presidential election set for May 26. According to the current constitution, Bashar al-Assad, the incumbent head of state, has the right to run in the presidential race one last time. The Syrian opposition has slammed the upcoming vote as a sham. The United States and the European Union, in advance, refused to recognize its results. Russia, in contrast, has called for the Syrian constitution to be respected, Kommersant writes.

Voting will take place in areas controlled by Damascus, which have expanded in the seven years since the last election. However, it is still impossible to hold elections in Idlib and certain areas in northern and northeastern Syria. As for overseas voting, most of the Syrian refugees won't be able to participate.

Both the Syrian opposition and the countries that support it insist that under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, passed in 2015, elections should be held after a new constitution is adopted. In this regard, much hope was invested in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which was expected to agree on the country’s new constitution. However, Damascus and the Syrian opposition have been unable to reach a compromise.

Moscow believes that the Constitution Committee's activities don't mean that it is impossible to hold elections in Syria this year, since it does not run counter to Resolution 2254. "We can’t ignore the current constitution so elections should take place in any event. Once there is a new constitution that everyone accepts, another election will be held," Russian diplomatic sources said.

Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Oriental Studies Vitaly Naumkin noted that if the Constitutional Committee’s efforts are successful, a new election may take place before President Assad’s next term expires. "There is no tragedy in the West’s refusal to recognize the election. Clearly, Assad will win. There are sensible people in the West, too, who understand that the initiative to postpone the vote is absurd as it will create a power vacuum and chaos," the expert pointed out.

 

Kommersant: Black Sea may become another battleground for Russia and the West

British warships will enter the Black Sea as a sign of support for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense also planned to send two Navy destroyers to the Black Sea but dropped the idea at the last moment. Meanwhile, Moscow has announced that foreign warships will be barred from entering three areas in the Black Sea for six months due to Russian naval exercises, Kommersant notes.

Read also
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’

"Russia’s decision to close part of the Black Sea is a warning that it will be a dangerous area during drills held at coastal and maritime ranges. The procedure takes place every year during spring and fall exercises. However, given the rising tensions around Ukraine, the move has special meaning for Western politicians who consider it to be a new threat to Kiev," Chief Editor of the Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine Viktor Murakhovsky explained.

Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at Higher School of Economics Vasily Kashin believes that Moscow’s decision to close part of the Black Sea should be viewed as a precautionary measure aimed at preventing provocations in the region. "It is only possible to ensure the safe passage of a foreign warship through neutral waters if it abides by a number of rules, including the requirement to turn off radio detectors and weapons systems, and no drills are taking place in the area," the expert said, adding: "The situation off Crimea’s coast is special because the US and other NATO countries don’t recognize the peninsula and its waters as part of Russia."

"Russia probably expected the US and its allies to attempt provocations, particularly by sending ships to Crimea’s waters and violating the rules for safe passage, and decided to be proactive," the analyst noted.

 

Izvestia: Experts expect Bitcoin to continue soaring

Bitcoin prices fell after reaching an all-time high of $64,100. The main reasons behind the drop particularly included US sanctions on Russia, the Turkish Central Bank's ban on the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment tool, and US cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase's move to enter the stock market, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. In their view, however, the slump in prices is part of an upward trend and Bitcoin may still grow to $100,000 later in the year.

Since Bitcoin's growth stems from international conflicts, increasing geopolitical risks, pandemic-related issues and declining GDP rates in a number of developed countries, digital assets will continue to gain momentum, head of the J2TX broker Artem Moiseyev emphasized.

Read also
Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $64,000

Yuri Mazur of CEX.IO Broker expects this surge to resume in April or May after major companies make it possible to use cybercurrencies to purchase goods and services.

The US regulator's permission to create exchange-traded funds with cryptocurrencies may become another driver boosting Bitcoin, Leading Strategist at the Exante investment company Yanis Kivkulis said. However, a sharp increase in prices is rarely steady so the higher the prices go, the bigger the sell-off that may follow.

Those who plan long-term investment can enter the market at this point but it is too late to massively invest in cryptocurrencies, Moiseyev points out. Kivkulis, in turn, says that tokens have neared all-time highs and it is only reasonable to buy them based on long-term plans. Prices could see periods of decline and investors will have to wait years to make a profit.

 

Media: European Super League creates rift in football world

The launch of the European Super League, initiated by the continent’s leading football clubs as an alternative to the UEFA Champions League, has created a rift in the world of European football, Kommersant writes. All Super League members will now have to face the opposition of football institutions and even statesmen who believe that the move runs counter to the basic principles of sports.

"This is a strong blow to the UEFA," Honorary President of the Russian Football Union and former FIFA Vice President Vyacheslav Koloskov told Izvestia. "Major TV channels, advertisers and sponsors will definitely move to the Super League. The Champions League and the Europa League won’t be able to compete with it. As a result, the clubs participating in the Champions League and the Europa League will see a decline in their revenues. As for national championships, it is a total disaster," he pointed out.

Secretary General of the Russian Trade Union of Football Players and Managers Nikolai Grammatikov believes that the Super League's creation stems from the current situation, where major clubs "took part in the Champions League against their own economic interests." The coronavirus pandemic and related problems prompted the leaders of European football to search for new ways to make money, while the UEFA was focused on small clubs and refused to take note of the fact that major clubs were suffering bigger losses.

According to the expert, "the organization failed to make interesting offers to major clubs," and as a result, the idea that the economy comes first was brought forward. At the same time, Grammatikov is confident that the clubs that have been left behind should not "get in line to express support for the UEFA, which can’t offer any effective business models, but need to search for new approaches," including the creation of national football leagues to enhance their capabilities.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats - First Deputy Prime Minister
Within 48 hours, 18 staff members of the Russian embassy must leave the Czech Republic, he said
Read more
Russia’s sovereign rating resilient to latest US sanctions - Fitch
The agency underlines that sanctions risks would remain high under the Joe Biden administration
Read more
Russian Navy tests ‘all-seeing’ camera in Arctic
The participation in the 18-day expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic allowed Russian military specialists "to fully assess and confirm its advantages, in particular, its ability to detect and identify objects in complex weather conditions"
Read more
Russia to shut down US funds interfering in internal policy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia can take measures that will be painful to the US, but would keep them in reserve
Read more
Ukraine expels senior diplomat of Russian embassy to Kiev - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
A senior diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Kiev must leave Ukraine within 72 hours, starting April 19
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
US envoy to Russia to go to Washington and return to Moscow ‘in coming weeks’
Earlier it was reported that Sullivan was not planning to leave the country despite Moscow’s advice to go back to Washington for consultations
Read more
Istanbul Canal to become Erdogan’s geopolitical tool, says expert
The Romanian expert laid out three scenarios of future developments
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
Decision on Putin’s participation in climate summit not yet taken - Kremlin spokesman
The United States plans to organize an international summit on climate change on April 22-23 and has invited 40 world leaders
Read more
Lukashenko reveals group that plotted to assassinate him taken in custody
Belarusian President has informed about the detention of a group that was scheming an assassination attack on him and his children, and purportedly, had links to the US intelligence agencies
Read more
Czech deputy PM to discuss Vrbetice incident at EU ministers’ meeting
Earlier leader of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala told that the Czech right-wing parliamentary parties planned to discuss the issue on the Russian special services’ alleged involvement in the explosion at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice in 2014
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Prague aware what follows such "tricks" - Zakharova about Russian diplomats’ expulsion
Czech First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said at news conference earlier in the day that the Czech Republic was expelling 18 employees of the Russian embassy
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s marines go on alert in Crimea drills
At the next stage of the drills, the combat teams of the large amphibious assault ships will deliver artillery fire against a notional enemy’s coastal targets that will precede a seaborne assault on the shore of a Black Sea Fleet combat training range
Read more
Putin to address online climate summit on April 22
The president will outline Moscow’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Engines of Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft fire for deorbit burn
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 04:34 Moscow time
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
US denies involvement in plot against Lukashenko as 'absolutely untrue' - official
Commenting on reports about detention of lawyer Yuri Zenkovich, a holder of Belarusian and US passports, on suspicion of his involvement in the assassination plot, a US State Department official said that Washington would offer all necessary consular assistance to its national
Read more
Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin
The spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair
Read more
US envoy to Russia refuses to go to Washington for consultations - report
According to the Axios portal, John Sullivan's view is that if Moscow wants him to leave, it has to "force" him
Read more
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
The crisis center will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, the statement says
Read more
Prague authorities demand that Russian Embassy vacate area of 5,000 square meters
The decision was made amid a sharp escalation of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, following the expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy employees and accusations of Russian intelligence’s involvement in explosions at arms depots in 2014
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia
Also, when speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation"
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Russia to make decision on its work at ISS after 2024 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos stressed that as soon as a decision on these issues is made talks with partners will begin on the terms and forms of cooperation after 2024
Read more
US sanctions against Russia rejected by int'l community, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia
Read more
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’
The State Department also noted that this development "is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup" on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s reaction to ouster of diplomats harsher than expected, top Czech official admits
Prague will analyze potential future steps in that regard, Jan Hamacek said
Read more
Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions
The blasts at arm depots in the village of Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, the country's prime minister said
Read more
Russia protests Czech Republic’s expulsion of diplomats and vows to retaliate
According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, "this hostile step" is a follow-up to a series of anti-Russian actions taken by the Czech Republic in recent years
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Russia demonstrates latest Msta-S howitzer-drone interaction to foreign customers
The howitzer’s combat capabilities were demonstrated at the Staratel proving ground in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals
Read more
Expulsion of Russian diplomats to distract attention from Belarus, lawmaker says
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that he was receiving phone calls from colleagues from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe who were wondering about the situation
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Syria condemns sending US and NATO troops to Russian borders
According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, "these steps indicate flagrant US interference in other countries’ affairs"
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO accession would lead to large-scale rise in tensions — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova called on the Kiev authorities to adopt a responsible approach and start implementing their obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
They are to leave Russia by end of day on April 19, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more
Moscow bars Czech Embassy from hiring Russian nationals, says Foreign Ministry
The US Embassy won't be able to employ Russians either, the diplomat said
Read more