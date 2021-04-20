Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea

The Czech Republic seeks to distract attention from the US in Belarus by mounting a campaign against Moscow, a Russian senator told Izvestia. Prague earlier accused Russian intelligence agencies of having been involved in an ammunition depot explosion in Vrbetice in 2014. The Czech authorities announced the expulsion of 18 Russian embassy staff members and Moscow responded by declaring 20 Czech diplomatic employees personae non grata. Political scientists say that all signs are pointing to the world's return to the Cold War.

"The diplomatic expulsion campaign from various European countries is being orchestrated by Washington. It is worth taking note of how such scandals arise. They are aimed either at diverting the global public’s attention from more important developments or at expressing solidarity with NATO allies," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told the newspaper. According to him, in this particular case, the move was driven by reports of US intelligence agencies’ having plotted an assassination attempt against the Belarusian president and his family. The Czech authorities took the initiative in order to deflect public attention away from it.

Valdai International Discussion Club Director Fyodor Lukyanov believes that the incident between Moscow and Prague is a sign of the Cold War’s return. He pointed out that the current diplomatic reality is being brought in line with the political situation and embassies will now most likely have to deal with an environment similar to what had existed in the 1970s-1980s, the expert emphasized.

Czech lawmaker Jaroslav Golikov, in turn, told the paper, that the current situation was reminiscent of the Iron Curtain era. According to him, back then, the Czechs "viewed everything that West did as something negative and all that the East did as something good." "Sometimes, it seems that nothing has changed apart from the sides, though there are numerous global changes in the world today that require close cooperation between countries," he stressed.

Kommersant: Syria gearing up for presidential election

Preparations are underway for Syria’s presidential election set for May 26. According to the current constitution, Bashar al-Assad, the incumbent head of state, has the right to run in the presidential race one last time. The Syrian opposition has slammed the upcoming vote as a sham. The United States and the European Union, in advance, refused to recognize its results. Russia, in contrast, has called for the Syrian constitution to be respected, Kommersant writes.

Voting will take place in areas controlled by Damascus, which have expanded in the seven years since the last election. However, it is still impossible to hold elections in Idlib and certain areas in northern and northeastern Syria. As for overseas voting, most of the Syrian refugees won't be able to participate.

Both the Syrian opposition and the countries that support it insist that under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, passed in 2015, elections should be held after a new constitution is adopted. In this regard, much hope was invested in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which was expected to agree on the country’s new constitution. However, Damascus and the Syrian opposition have been unable to reach a compromise.

Moscow believes that the Constitution Committee's activities don't mean that it is impossible to hold elections in Syria this year, since it does not run counter to Resolution 2254. "We can’t ignore the current constitution so elections should take place in any event. Once there is a new constitution that everyone accepts, another election will be held," Russian diplomatic sources said.

Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Oriental Studies Vitaly Naumkin noted that if the Constitutional Committee’s efforts are successful, a new election may take place before President Assad’s next term expires. "There is no tragedy in the West’s refusal to recognize the election. Clearly, Assad will win. There are sensible people in the West, too, who understand that the initiative to postpone the vote is absurd as it will create a power vacuum and chaos," the expert pointed out.

Kommersant: Black Sea may become another battleground for Russia and the West

British warships will enter the Black Sea as a sign of support for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense also planned to send two Navy destroyers to the Black Sea but dropped the idea at the last moment. Meanwhile, Moscow has announced that foreign warships will be barred from entering three areas in the Black Sea for six months due to Russian naval exercises, Kommersant notes.