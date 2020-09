Kremlin hopes that Japan’s new PM will continue developing ties with Moscow

TOKYO, September 16. /TASS/. The Japanese parliament on Wednesday approved the new chairman of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Yoshihide Suga, as the country’s new prime minister.

His candidacy was approved by the majority in the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament, which, in line with the constitution, has the last word in appointing the prime minister.

The vote was broadcast live on the parliament’s website.

Suga is to announce members of his cabinet in the coming hours.