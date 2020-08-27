Serbia reports no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in 2 months

BELGRADE, August 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 125 in the past 24 hours to reach 31,099, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities remained at 707, the national health ministry said Thursday.

According to the agency, no new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national death rate stands at 2.27%, while 36 coronavirus patients are put on ventilators. On Wednesday, the ministry reported 154 new infections. Overall, the country hospitalized 696 patients with coronavirus, meanwhile, 904,343 people were tested for the virus across the country, including 8,836 people in the past 24 hours.

Currently, more than 20 cities and municipalities across Serbia imposed a state of emergency. The average age of the infected people is between 30 and 50, while pneumonia is reported in 70% of the cases.

