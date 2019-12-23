Attack against refinery in Homs was made by US — Syrian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Drones from the US base in Al Tanf delivered a strike against the refinery in Homs area, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The US, using its illegal military base in Al Tanf, sent drones to Homs and committed air strikes by them against the oil refining infrastructure. It took place four days ago," the Minister commented. "I would like to note that this occured in winter, when we have a pressing need for oil and gas. Yesterday Israel made an attack against SAR [Syrian Arab Republic], firing a number of rockets against facilities in Damascus and the outskirts," Muallem said.

The Syrian oil ministry reported earlier that the attack against the refinery in Homs was made by terrorists. According to the ministry, several production units were put out of operation.