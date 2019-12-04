Russia ready to support compromise on Kosovo if Belgrade, Pristina reach one, says Putin

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to support a compromise on the Kosovo issue if Belgrade and Pristina reach one, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

"Russia is ready to support a compromise on the Kosovo issue if Belgrade and Pristina reach one. We will definitely support Serbia," Putin pointed out.

The Russian president emphasized that Moscow’s position on Kosovo remained unchanged. "The issue should be resolved based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1144, which contains the fundamental principles for a peaceful solution to the Kosovo crisis," Putin said, specifying that those principles included respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need to ensure the legitimate interests of all ethnic groups in the region.