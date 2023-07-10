World going through global crisis of values, says Kremlin official

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 10. /TASS/. The world is going through a global crisis of values, a time when such concepts as family, marriage, and good and evil are being eroded; this crisis is more profound than military, geopolitical or economic crises, Sergey Kiriyenko, first deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Administration, said on Monday.

"In addition to these economic changes, geopolitical crises, we, of course, are facing a global crisis of values," Kiriyenko told the all-Russia forum Digoriya. "Today, these seemingly basic values, such as family, traditional values of a huge number of people living in the world, the institution of marriage, issues of anthropology, and in general the very concept of a human as well as of what is good and what is evil, are subject to this erosion," the Kremlin official said.

According to Kiriyenko, "this crisis of values is much more profound than economic, geopolitical and even military crises."