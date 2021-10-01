Ex-director of Moscow’s Cherkizovo marketplace Ismailov detained in Montenegro

BELGRADE, October 1. /TASS/. Russian businessman Telman Ismailov, former director of Moscow’s Cherkizovo marketplace, has been detained in Podgorica on an arrest warrant issued by Russia, Montenegrin Vijesti daily reported on Friday.

Russia’s embassy in Montenegro said it has no official information about Ismailov’s detention.

In Russia, Ismailov was charged in absentia with murder and illegal arms trafficking. According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, Ismailov was one of the organizers of the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev in May 2016, along with his brothers Rafik and Vagif Ismailovs.