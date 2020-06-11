Some 17.4% of Moscow citizens have coronavirus antibodies

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow citizens have started developing immunity to the novel coronavirus infection and some 17.4% of those tested have anti-bodies to the infection, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Thursday.

"For more than a month, we have been conducting research on the population’s immunity among the Moscow citizens. The first stage was held on May 4-21. Some 12% of citizens then had anti-bodies. The second stage of tests has been completed and today the immunity is being formed and in other words, 17.4% of Moscow citizens have anti-bodies G," Rakova said.