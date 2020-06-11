Some 17.4% of Moscow citizens have coronavirus antibodies

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow citizens have started developing immunity to the novel coronavirus infection and some 17.4% of those tested have anti-bodies to the infection, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Thursday.
"For more than a month, we have been conducting research on the population’s immunity among the Moscow citizens. The first stage was held on May 4-21. Some 12% of citizens then had anti-bodies. The second stage of tests has been completed and today the immunity is being formed and in other words, 17.4% of Moscow citizens have anti-bodies G," Rakova said.
Over the past two weeks, the population’s immunity grew nearly 5%, Rakova said. According to her, it was very important that IgG antibody titers rose. There are more chances that the immunity will be formed if the titers are higher.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests showed 2.4% of COVID-19 cases and today there are 1.8% of them, she said.