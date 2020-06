MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO), which considered the fact that the coronavirus mortality rate in Russia is lower than in many other countries to be "unusual." According to Peskov, there is nothing strange about Russia’s data.

"No," he said, when asked whether the Kremlin finds Russia’s statistics on the coronavirus mortality rate strange.