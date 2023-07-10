MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. An Su-34 frontline bomber from Battlegroup West of Russia’s Aerospace Forces has delivered an air strike on the units of the Ukrainian army's 28th rifle battalion in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, the crew of an Su-34 frontline bomber from Battlegroup West delivered an air strike on the concentration of manpower, arms and military hardware of the units of the 28th separate rifle battalion in the vicinity of the Mitrofanovka population center," he said.

Additionally, as a result of a comprehensive strike by the battlegroup’s aviation and artillery on the temporary stationing centers of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd separate mechanized battalion’s units in the vicinity of the communities of Berestovoye and Stelmakhovka, the adversary’s losses amounted to about a platoon in personnel.

According to the military official, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery station was detected and eliminated by D-30 howitzers in the line of defense of the 1st Guards Tank Army in the vicinity of the Kotlyarovka population center.

Additionally, in the vicinity of the communities of Kislovka and Rozovka, the group’s T-72B3 tanks and artillery have wiped out up to a platoon of the adversary’s manpower, Zybinsky added.