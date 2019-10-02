US trying to draw Bosnia and Herzegovina into NATO, says Lavrov

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Washington and some of its European supporters have taken the course towards drawing Bosnia and Herzegovina into NATO, violating the corresponding resolution of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, addressing the 16th annual session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The US and some leading western European states demand that accountable Bosnian and some Croatian parties took the course for the creation of a unitary state in Bosnia," he noted. "The goal is simple — to draw Bosnia into NATO. And for this purpose they resort to various maneuvers, including revision of the UN Security Council’s resolution."

According to the constitution suggested in the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dayton Agreement) signed on December 14, 1995 in Paris, Bosnia and Herzegovina consists of two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (51% of the country’s territory) and Republika Srpska (49% of the country’s territory), as well as Brcko District.