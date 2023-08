MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The share of nonresidents holding Russian sovereign Eurobonds declined in the second quarter of this year to 44.5%, the Central Bank said on its website.

The share of nonresidents stood at 44.7% as of April 1 of this year.

The total amount of Russian Eurobonds held by nonresidents declined in terms of the par value by $61 mln in the second quarter of 2023 to $16.083 bln.