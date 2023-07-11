Russia, Libya set to develop cooperative ties on security issues — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and Libya are ready to coordinate efforts on security matters and in the fight against terrorism, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

"The embassy is also addressing bilateral issues regarding the economy, culture, education, medicine, information, humanitarian contacts and other fields. It is necessary to ‘synchronize [our] watches’ on pressing global issues, including regional security, the fight against terrorism, human trafficking, the arms trade and drug trafficking, as well as cross-border crime and climate change," he said. "Therefore, we will be intensifying and expanding our ties with Libya across all of these domains and issues," he added.

Aganin recalled that Russia was focused almost exclusively on achieving a political settlement in Libya during the acute phase of the country’s internal crisis. According to him, Russia has always insisted that, "finding an international solution to the Libyan issue should necessarily involve the Libyans themselves."

"Any external players should offer their assistance, rather than impose things. This is our principled position," the Russian diplomat added.

News came earlier that Moscow was planning to reopen the Russian embassy in Tripoli and resume the operations of the consulate general in Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city. On June 26, Aganin presented his credentials to the chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi. Russia expects that its restored diplomatic presence in Libya will contribute to promoting its economic interests.