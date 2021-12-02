Serbia to buy Russia’s new Pantsyr air defense systems

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Serbia will buy new Russian-made Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin announced on Thursday.

"We have received the Kornets [anti-tank missile systems]. We have received tanks, armored personnel carriers and are purchasing new Pantsyrs," Vulin said during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

The Serbian interior minister conveyed "his personal regards and big gratitude from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic" to the Russian defense minister "for all these years of the joint struggle and the development of relations."

"All that we have agreed upon with you is being implemented," Vulin said, addressing Shoigu.

The Serbian interior minister called the Russian defense chief his personal friend and a friend of Serbia. "My dear friend. It is a great honor and pleasure for me that in my new capacity I have the honor and pleasure to see you and talk with you. I consider you as a friend of Serbia and, as I like saying in Western media outlets, as my friend. This makes them very angry but this makes me feel very much pleased," Vulin said.