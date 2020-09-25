Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time

KAPUSTIN YAR PROVING GROUND /Astrakhan Region/, September 25. /TASS/. Russian military have used the newest TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system for the first time during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills, which takes place at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region. The main drills stage is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The fire of the unguided rocket-propelled ordnance with thermobaric warheads with enhanced energy capacity has inflicted massive damage to the advancing enemy," the Ministry of Defense told journalists Friday.

Besides, a joint flamethrowing battalion of the Southern Military District, comprised of nine TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems, destroyed a mock enemy motorized infantry battalion. Unguided ordnance with thermobaric and smoke-incendiary warheads were used.

The TOS-2 Tosochka is a successor to the TOS-1A Solntsepyok system with increased capabilities. Unlike its predecessor, it is built upon an Ural all-terrain truck. Its firing range has been increased. Targeting, shooting and fire control are fully automated. The launcher is equipped with its own crane and requires no loading vehicle. Besides, the TOS-2 is equipped with radioelectronic defenses against precision weapons.

The "Kavkaz-2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov. The drills involve about 80,000 people, including Ministry of Emergency Situations and National Guard personnel.

About 12,900 servicemen will take part in episodes, covered by the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence-and security-building measures.

A total of 1,000 servicemen from six foreign states take part in the events.