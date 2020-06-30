Russian troops receive over 700 latest and upgraded weapon systems

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian troops have received over 700 latest and upgraded weapon systems since the beginning of this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"The rearming of the Army and the Navy continues. Since the beginning of the year, 776 basic types of the latest and upgraded hardware have arrived for the troops," the minister said.

In particular, the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir and two support vessels entered service with the Russian Navy, Shoigu said.

Also, the Russian troops received 58 new aircraft and helicopters, over 140 combat armored vehicles and 510 multi-purpose vehicles, the defense chief said.