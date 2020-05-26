Russia’s latest Koalitsiya wheeled howitzer enters trials

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has started the trials of the latest wheeled version of the Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system based on the Kamaz-6550 truck chassis, the Uralvagonzavod press office told TASS on Tuesday.

The Burevestnik Central Research Institute has decided to expand the range of the artillery system’s modifications: with all the positive qualities of the tracked howitzer, its version based on the Kamaz wheeled chassis has certain advantages, the Uralvagonzavod press office quoted Burevestnik Chief Designer of the project and Department Head Vasily Nabatov as saying.

"First of all, wheeled vehicles can be used on general-purpose roads. They feature high mobility and large cruising endurance and have very high potential compared to tracked versions," Nabatov said.

As a result, the wheeled howitzer has turned out to be lighter, more mobile and easier to be transported by aircraft, which expands the range of its missions and the promptness of their fulfillment. The artillery gun’s service life has also been extended, the project’s chief designer said.

"By way of comparison: a tracked vehicle has a service life of about 5,000 km of run before major repairs. For a wheeled vehicle, 5,000 km is actually the completion of its run-in test," he said.

Koalitsiya-SV artillery system

The Koalitsiya-SV 2S35 self-propelled howitzer is designated to destroy a potential enemy’s command posts, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, armor, including tanks, anti-tank weapons, air and ballistic missile defense systems and manpower.

The Koalitsiya-SV is armed with a 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of other artillery systems. This rate of fire is ensured by the special design of the gun-loading mechanism. The howitzer’s weapon suite also includes a remotely-controlled station with a Kord machine-gun.

As the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer earlier told TASS, the trials of the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system will be completed in 2022.