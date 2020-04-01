Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town

A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public

PRETORIA, April 1. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and sea tanker Yelnya have called at the port of Cape Town in South Africa, a spokesperson for the Russian Consulate General in that country told TASS on Tuesday. "The ships have arrived from the Indian Ocean and are now replenishing supplies in South Africa for accomplishing upcoming missions in their long-distance deployment. The ships have arrived in the republic after their anti-piracy watch," the spokesperson said.

A coronavirus quarantine is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa. That is why, the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public on March 31 has been cancelled. "Unfortunately, Cape Town has been unable to worthily welcome the Russian ships and their crews due to the restrictions imposed in the Republic of South Africa over the coronavirus spread," Consul of the Russian Consulate General in Cape Town Yevgeny Kosenkov told TASS. The Yaroslav Mudry and the Yelnya will stay in the port of Cape Town for several days. As South Africa’s Defense Web portal reported, the two Russian Navy ships are following the pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy, which after its stop in Mozambique sailed around the Cape of Good Hope and entered the Atlantic Ocean. At the time when the Yaroslav Mudry and the Yelnya moored at Cape Town, the Akademik Cherskiy was sailing near the coast of Namibia towards one of the ports of Angola, according to the web portal. The Baltic Fleet’s naval group comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry and the sea tanker Yelnya embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean. In December, the warships took part for the first time in the naval phase of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills and in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers. On January 21-22, 2020, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group held anti-piracy drills with the destroyer Harusame of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Arabian Sea.

