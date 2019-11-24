Russian missile cruiser visits Cape Town for drills with navies of South Africa and China

CAPE TOWN, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov called at the port of Cape Town on Sunday and was greeted by fireworks of the South African Navy.

Citizens and tourists, as well as foreign reporters, came to the central quay to welcome the Russian ship visiting this strategic city, where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans meet.

"For us, the call by a Russian missile cruiser and escort vessels at Cape Town is great honor," Spokesman for the South African Navy, Captain 3rd Rank Greyling van den Berg, told TASS.

The Russian task force, consisting of missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406, will take part in the first joint drills with the navies of South Africa and China. The drills will also feature South Africa’s Amatola frigate and Drakensberg support vessel, and China’s Weifang guided-missile frigate of Project 054A.

The exercises will kick off on Monday and will be wrapped up on November 30. The crews will practice joint operations’ planning and steps in the sea off Cape of Good Hope, Africa’s southwesternmost point.

In October, two Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived in the South African Republic for the first time. The Russian military held a seminar and a series of meetings on a broad range of issues, including training pilots.