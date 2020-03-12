Two Russian Tu-160 bombers carry out patrol mission over northern Atlantic

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers performed a regular patrol flight over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, and the Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The flight duration was 15 hours. The Tu-160 crews drilled aerial refueling skills. Norwegian F-16 and British Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets escorted the Russian planes at certain sections of their route," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules, without violations of other states’ borders.