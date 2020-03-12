UK's Typhoon jets intercept two Russian bombers — spokesperson

Russian jets carried out flights near US airspace in accordance with rules — ministry

LONDON, March 12. /TASS/. UK's Typhoon aircraft were launched on Thursday from air bases in Lossiemouth and Coningsby to intercept two Russian bombers that were "approaching UK airspace," a spokesperson for the Royal Air Force (RAF) told TASS on Thursday.

"RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched today from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby," the spokesperson said. "This was a routine response to intercept two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers approaching UK airspace," the spokesperson added. "The aircraft were monitored throughout and at no point entered UK sovereign airspace," the spokesperson noted.

The Russian Embassy in the UK repeatedly noted that British politicians and military often reference the alleged Russian threat to justify increasing the defense budget and expanding British military presence in other regions.