Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of airstrikes on bakery, hospital in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied reports saying that the Russian Aerospace Forces' aircraft carried out airstrikes on a hospital and a bakery in the Syrian city of Idlib.

"Foreign media reports alleging that on the morning of January 30, an aircraft from the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes on a hospital and a bakery in a southern suburb of the Syrian city of Idlib are an instigation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian aircraft did not carry out any combat tasks in the area.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported earlier that Russian aircraft had allegedly conducted airstrikes on targets near Idlib, which resulted in casualties.