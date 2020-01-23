Up to 450 militants attack Syrian forces in Idlib

"On January 22, when it became dark up to 200 militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party [outlawed in Russia] attacked Syrian government forces’ positions in the direction of Abu-Djreif-Samka with the support of 20 pickup trucks, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and two jihad-mobiles," the statement runs.

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Some 450 militants attacked government forces in Syria from two directions in Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

According to the Center, simultaneously at around 21:00 in the direction of Maar Shamarin-Crati two terrorist units consisting of some 250 people attacked government forces. They were supported by 34 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns, two tanks, infantry fighting vehicle and two jihad-mobiles.

Nearly 40 Syrian troops were killed and 80 suffered wounds in militant attacks that took place in the Idlib province overnight into January 23, according to the Center. "Syrian government forces eliminated up to 50 militants, and up to 90 were wounded during an offensive. At the same time, nearly 40 Syrian troops were killed and up to 80 injured," the statement reads.

Attacks in Aleppo

A militant unit attacked Syria’s Aleppo for the first time after the city’s liberation in December 2016, the Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria commented.

"On January 22, a unit consisting of up to 50 militants, supported by four pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine guns, attacked government forces in the city of Aleppo from the directions of Al-Rashidin and Baliramoun," the statement reads.

According to the Center for Reconciliation, the attack also involved mortars. "The attack was thwarted, seven militants were killed and nine suffered wounds. As for Syrian troops, two were killed and four injured," the statement added.