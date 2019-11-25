Russian latest frigate practices inter-operability with aircraft during White Sea trials

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov practiced its inter-operability with aviation during shipbuilders’ trials in the White Sea, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"Su-24 planes, Ka-27 and Ka-31 helicopters of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army were involved to provide support for the trials. They flew over the frigate. Helicopter pilots made several landings and take-offs from the ship’s deck," the press office said in a statement.

The frigate entered the shipbuilders’ sea trials on November 20. The trials will include several stages. The forces of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base will provide support for the trials. The frigate will test its technical systems and hold test-fire at the Northern Fleet’s combat training ranges in the White Sea.