Russia’s Baltic Fleet missile corvettes return home after Atlantic voyage

KALININGRAD, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s missile corvettes Boiky and Stoiky have wrapped up their over 3,000-mile voyage in the Atlantic Ocean and returned to the main base of Baltiysk in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

The Boiky and the Stoiky set off on their distant voyage from Baltiysk on June 25.

"After replenishment with the necessary supplies, the warships returned from their voyage technically fit and ready for accomplishing assigned missions. The servicemen who distinguished themselves in the long-distance voyage received valuable gifts from the Fleet’s command. The basic aim of the voyage was to ensure naval presence and demonstrate the St. Andrews’ flag [of the Russian Navy] in different areas of the Atlantic Ocean," the press office's statement read.

During the voyage, the corvettes’ crews held dozens of shipborne drills, repelled a simulated enemy’s air attack and practiced anti-subversion defense during an anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, the statement says.

The missile corvettes’ combat crews conducted electronic launches of anti-ship missiles. The deck-based Ka-27 helicopters practiced interoperability with the warships to search for a simulated enemy’s submarine and held a water rescue drill. Marine infantry personnel practiced performing different anti-terror tasks aboard the corvettes and fired small arms against naval targets.