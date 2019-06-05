Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to lay down 2 cruise missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet on July 1

Military & Defense
June 05, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The missile corvettes will be named the Rzhev and the Udomlya

Project 22800 Karakurt-class cruise missile corvette

Project 22800 Karakurt-class cruise missile corvette

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Shipbuilders will lay down two Project 22800 Karakurt-class cruise missile corvettes for the Pacific Fleet on July 1, the press office of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation reported on Wednesday.

"The keel-laying ceremony for two small missile ships will take place at the Amur Shipyard [Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East, a division of the United Shipbuilding Corporation] on July 1," the press office said.

The missile corvettes will be named the Rzhev and the Udomlya, the press office said.

Project 22800 warships are under construction at the Pella Shipyard in the Leningrad Region in northwest Russia. The first of the missile corvettes, the Mytishchi, has been delivered to the Baltic Fleet by now. Ten more corvettes are at various stages of their construction.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are a Russian series of green-water multipurpose missile/artillery warships. The corvettes of this class developed by specialists of the St. Petersburg-based Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) displace about 800 tonnes, achieve a speed of over 30 knots and their sea endurance is 15 days.

Karakurt-class corvettes are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and the upgraded AK-176MA 76.2mm artillery gun.

