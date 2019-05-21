Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Second Karakurt-class missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials on Ladoga Lake

Military & Defense
May 21, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As Baltic Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Nosatov said earlier, the latest missile corvette is expected to join the Navy by the end of this year

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Project 22800 Karakurt-class first serial-produced missile corvette Sovetsk armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has sailed to Ladoga Lake for shipbuilders’ trials, a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"On Monday evening, the Sovetsk sailed to Ladoga Lake where the shipbuilders’ trials will be held," the source said. The warship’s state trials will be conducted in the Baltic Sea, the source added.

Read also
Gremyashchiy corvette

Russian cutting-edge corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials in Gulf of Finland

The Sovetsk was initially laid down under the name of Taifun. As Baltic Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Nosatov said earlier, the latest missile corvette is expected to join the Navy by the end of this year.

The Project 22800 lead missile corvette Mytishchi went into service with the Baltic Fleet in December 2018.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes are a Russian series of green-water multipurpose missile/artillery warships. The corvettes of this class developed by specialists of the St. Petersburg-based Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering displace about 800 tonnes and develop a speed of over 30 knots.

Karakurt-class corvettes are armed with Kalibr or Oniks missiles, and also with the modernized AK-176MA 76.2mm artillery system. The corvettes’ endurance is 15 days.

Overall, the shipbuilders are planning to build 18 warships of this Project for the Russian Navy.

