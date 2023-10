MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said he was unaware of an alleged security incident at Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility.

"I don’t know anything about that," the diplomat told reporters at a news briefing, urging caution against spreading such reports. "Sometimes people make things up, you have to be careful with that," he added.

Earlier, media reports emerged saying that a security incident had occurred at Israel’s nuclear research center in Dimona.