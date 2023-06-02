At least 20 heads of state to participate in Erdogan’s inauguration on June 3 — source

ANKARA, June 2. /TASS/. At least 20 heads of state and 45 ministers will participate in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration in Ankara on June 3.

"We expect that 20 heads of state and 45 ministers from various countries will participate in the inauguration of Mister President Erdogan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are expected to attend. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also arrive in Turkey to take part in the ceremony," a source in the Turkish leader’s administrative office told a TASS correspondent.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the ceremony.

According to the source, on Saturday, the Turkish leader has an extensive program planned, including visiting the republic’s founder Kemal Ataturk’s mausoleum, taking the oath of office and announcing his new cabinet of ministers.

On June 1, Turkey’s Central Election Committee published the final results of the May 28 runoff election. According to them, Erdogan was re-elected with 52.18% of the vote while his rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu garnered 47.82%.