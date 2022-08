DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. The Emergency Situations Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday said it stopped an ammonia leak that emerged after a shelling of a Donetsk brewery by Ukrainian forces.

"As of 01:00 DPR’s ESM stopped the ammonia leak at the Donetsk brewery," the ministry said on Telegram. The minister led a team of 51 people as they worked to eliminate the emergency, the ministry said.