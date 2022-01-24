Cuban foreign ministry describes president’s phone call with Putin as fruitful

HAVANA, January 24. /TASS/. Cuba’s foreign ministry has described President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as cordial and fruitful’.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a cordial and fruitful telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders stated relations between the two countries are in a perfect state and discussed further development of bilateral cooperation in various spheres. They also exchanged views on issues on the international and regional agenda," the ministry said on Monday.

The Cuban leader expressed gratitude for the supplies of humanitarian assistance, "which played a decisive role in combating the pandemic consequences."

The Kremlin press service said earlier on Monday that Putin and Diaz-Canel exchanged views on issues of bilateral trade-and-economic and investment cooperation and discussed further cooperation of the countries’ activities on the international arena in line with the principles of strategic partnership and traditions of friendship and mutual understanding.