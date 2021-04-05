Number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Canada exceeds one million

OTTAWA, April 5. /TASS/. A number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Canada increased by 4,433 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total figure to 1,003,988, the country’s Health Ministry reported late on Sunday.

To date, more than 27.7 million people in Canada were tested for the coronavirus infection, while 922,500 patients have been reported to recover. As many as 23,062 fatalities have been registered in the country, with 12 of them in the past 24 hours.

The first case of the coronavirus infection was registered in Canada last year on January 15. The country noted a sharp increase in the number of cases in early September, peaking in the first decade of January (over 9,000 cases a day). The growth of positive coronavirus cases was reported in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, where over 90% of the total number of infections have been registered.

On December 14, 2020, Canada launched anti-COVID-19 vaccination of its residents. Currently, vaccines by American companies Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca are accessible in Canada. To date 5.6 million people (14.8% of the population) have been vaccinated.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 131,897,280 people have been infected worldwide and more than 2,865,510 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 106,183,380 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.