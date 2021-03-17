Sporadic protest activities take place in Armenia’s capital

YEREVAN, March 17. /TASS/. The situation remains mostly calm in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, where large-scale protests took place last week, a TASS correspondent reported.

On Wednesday morning, about 100 people tried to block entrances to the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports ahead of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s arrival.

Several opposition activists tried to block Proshyan Street near the parliament building but the activity did not last long and normal traffic resumed. Traffic remains limited on Bagramyan Avenue where a protester tent camp is located. There were about 30 people in the camp as of 06:00 pm local time (02:00 GMT), and several dozens more could be seen on nearby Demirchyan Street.

According to the TASS correspondent, life continues as normal in other parts of the city.

A political crisis broke out in Armenia after the head of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan and other top military brass had demanded the resignation of the prime minister and the government on February 25. Pashinyan slammed the demand as a coup attempt and announced his decision to dismiss Gasparyan. He twice requested the president to sack the General Staff chief. The opposition insists that Gasparyan should maintain his post.