Putin sends telegram to Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev, wishing him speedy recovery

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, containing a message of support after the news emerged that Nazarbayev contracted coronavirus, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

"I would like to express my support for you sincerely and as a friend in this difficult moment. I am certain that your extraordinary life energy, high spirits and optimism will help you to defeat the virus soon. I wish you full recovery and good health for many years to come from the bottom of my heart," the telegram particularly says.

On Thursday, the news broke out that the first president of Kazakhstan had contracted coronavirus and was self-isolating, according to his official website. At the same time, the announcement clarified that Nazarbayev continues working remotely.