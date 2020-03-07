Turkey registers no ceasefire violations in Idlib - Defense Ministry

ANKARA, March 7. /TASS/. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that Ankara had registered no ceasefire violations in Syria’s Idlib since it came into effect on March 6.

"Under the leadership or our president, an important step has been taken towards a political settlement in Idlib," Anadolu Agency quotes him as saying. "We will continue to be a deterrent force to prevent ceasefire violations. There have been no violations since it came into effect."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on a ceasefire and a number of other steps aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria’s Idlib province at the talks in Moscow held on March 5. The agreements reached by them stipulate that hostilities in Idlib will be terminated along the entire line of contact after the ceasefire comes into force on March 6. On March 15, Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrols of the area along the M4 highway where a security corridor will be set up. Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue the war on terror.