Key US figure in strategic consultations with Russia leaves post

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson, who was a key figure in Russian-US consultations on strategic stability, is leaving her post, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said.

According to him, "her wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will be missed."

"I thank her for her commitment to the State Department’s mission and for her decades of service to the United States of America. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors," Pompeo said.

Thompson was involved in strategic stability consultations jointly with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Instructions to resume full-format dialogue on the issue were given by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, after their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s OSAKA.

She was supposed to head the US delegations during the latest round of talks, held in Geneva on July 17. However, she was unexpectedly replaced by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. According to Politico, the reason was her longtime friendly relations with the ex-boyfriend of Russian citizen Maria Butina, convicted in the US. Nevertheless, Thompson accompanied Sullivan on that visit.