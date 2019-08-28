{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Media freedom situation in Ukraine to improve under Zelensky — Vyshinsky

The Russian Foreign Ministry said last week that the situation around the freedom of speech and security of journalists in Ukraine remained critical

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Media freedoms will be cherished under the new Ukrainian government, which had already declared its commitment to libertarian values, RIA Novosti Ukraine Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky said on Wednesday.

Kremlin welcomes Kiev court’s decision to release journalist Vyshinsky from custody

"I hope the situation would certainly change for the better, because the administration, president Zelensky’s office and his political environment, lawmakers and his party have declared commitment to democratic and libertarian values. I expect them to treat the freedom of speech as a value, not just to make empty declarations as many politicians did under the Poroshenko rule," he said in an RT interview aired by Ruptly.

Vyshinsky is also convinced that the practice of "broad - sometimes, even too broad - application of [criminal code] articles related to national security" would gradually subside.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the situation around the freedom of speech and security of journalists in Ukraine remained critical. In her words, Kiev is suppressing the freedom of the media not only in Ukraine but is seeking to proliferate "its propaganda" also in Russia "with understanding of the Western patrons and direct assistance from external players.".

