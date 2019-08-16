No, thanks: MP laughs off idea of selling Greenland to US after Trump’s remarks

STOCKHOLM, August 16. /TASS/. Greenlandic MP Aaja Chemnitz has categorically dismissed the possibility of Denmark selling its autonomous Arctic territory when replying to reports that US President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to purchase the island from Denmark.

"My answer is ‘no, thanks’," she told TV2 television on Friday. "I don’t think it will promote the development of Greenland," the legislator said. "Greenland is not a product that can be sold. Denmark cannot do this," she stressed.

At the same time, the Greenlandic parliamentarian came out in favor of "a more equal and better partnership between Greenland and Denmark." "We must continue advancing the right to self-determination, which Greenland does have. This is the best way for Greenland," the lawmaker said. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump, who is paying an official visit to Denmark on September 2-3, "expressed interest" in buying Greenland for the US, asking his aides about the possibility and benefits of that. The article says the aides were divided on the matter, with some supporting the idea, saying that such a step could be economically expedient.

Others close to the president are certain that such initiative could never succeed. The newspaper suggests that Trump’s aides were predominantly discussing whether Washington could boost its military presence in the Arctic by purchasing Greenland in light of the president’s ideas.

The article points out that last year Trump asked those close to him to pay attention to the fact that Denmark was facing financial difficulties because Greenland is a part of the Kingdom. The US leader also then posed a question to his aides whether they thought Washington should try and purchase this territory.

Danish politicians were flabbergasted by the news, regarding it as a far-fetched joke.