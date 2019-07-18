New ceasefire in Donbass may become final, Ukrainian envoy says

KIEV, July 18. /TASS/. A new ceasefire agreement in Donbass, set to take effect on July 21, may become the final one, Ukraine’s envoy to the political subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the conflict Roman Bessmertny said at a briefing on Thursday.

"It has been agreed that an indefinite ceasefire will take effect at midnight on July 21," he said. "The ceasefire may last for the longest time, it may also remain forever, making it possible to accomplish all tasks," he pointed out.

The Ukrainian envoy pointed out that the ceasefire agreement banned the use of all kinds of weapons and prescribed punishment for violators.

On July 17, the Contact Group agreed to declare an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. In addition, the Group highlighted the need to abandon offensive, reconnaissance and subversive operations, as well as shelling and sniper attacks, the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements and civil infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public places.