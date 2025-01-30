January 30 becomes Moscow's warmest day this winter — forecaster

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Moscow recorded its warmest temperature since the beginning of the year and winter on January 30, according to Mikhail Leus, the leading specialist at the Phobos weather center.

By 10 a.m. Moscow time, the temperature in the capital had risen to 6.3 degrees Celsius.

"January 30 turned out to be the warmest day in Moscow since the beginning of the year. By 10 a.m., the temperature at the main meteorological station, VDNKh, had risen to 6.3 degrees Celsius! Thus, today is recorded as the warmest day in Moscow since the start of the year and since the beginning of winter. Given the forecasts, it will remain the warmest day of this January," the forecaster wrote on his Telegram channel.

Leus also noted that the temperature keeps rising, so the exact value of today's maximum will be clear after 9 p.m. Moscow time.