Coronavirus pandemic

Mir-19 drug efficient against XEC version of coronavirus — agency

The mechanism of its action is based on suppressing virus replication within a cell

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Efficacy of the Mir-19 pharmaceutical does not change in connection with coronavirus mutations, the press service of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told TASS.

"The Mir-19 pharmaceutical attacks the highly conservative gene of the new coronavirus infection. Its efficacy does not change in connection with virus mutations. It will be efficient against the XEC version," the press service said.

The drug was developed by researchers of FMBA’s Immunology Institute. The mechanism of its action is based on suppressing virus replication within a cell.

Two COVID-19 cases caused by the new coronavirus version XEC were earlier registered in two Russian regions.

Moscow court to hear case of 73-year-old American accused of fighting for Ukraine
Under the influence of Ukrainian media, Stephen Hubbard joined the Ukrainian military without fully understanding the situation
Russia says its Ka-52M helicopters take out Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
According to the ministry said, the strikes on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles
Alexander Beglov assumes office as St. Petersburg governor
The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the first fall session of the legislative assembly in the Mariinsky Palace
Iran's supreme leader moved to secure location amid reports of Hezbollah chief’s death
According to the media outlet, the move was part of tightened security measures
Finnish president wants to be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians — Lavrov
" I know that Kiev's officials never stop speculating about the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation, because the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was written down in the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister said
Russia says its military repairmen retrieved US-made MaxxPro from battlefield
According to Defense Ministry, the American armored vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone unit of the battlegroup Center’s special-purpose unit
Russian forces destroy long-standing Ukrainian stronghold — politician
"This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Dagestan declares Saturday day of mourning for victims of explosion at gas station
State flags will be lowered throughout the region
All resistance forces in Middle East support Hezbollah, Iranian supreme leader says
The entire resistance front in the region is on Hezbollah’s side and supports it
Moody’s downgrades Israel’s ratings to Baa1
According to the agency, the move stems from the escalation of Israel’s conflict with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement
Global South voices concern over risk of further escalation of Ukraine crisis
The platform calls on all parties to the conflict to comply with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter
Russia to help Georgia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia with reconciliation, if need be — Lavrov
"It is obvious that the current Georgian leadership is honest about the past," the Russian foreign minister noted
Russian ambassador in US compares Zelensky’s visit to 'Hollywood show'
"Here they try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's 'leadership' is a further prolongation of the crisis," Anatoly Antonov said
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Lavrov blasts France’s idea to limit veto power in UNSC as shameless move
"Britain and France themselves generally play along with those who want to force the process," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
West, not Russia, to blame for blocking work of UN bodies — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the West, in pursuing its policy of hegemonism, continues to escalate confrontation
Remarks about preparations for war with Russia mirror West’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Germany has developed an operational plan for a war with Russia; NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer said that a conflict was highly likely, while Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Major General Vahur Karus even highlighted Tallinn’s readiness to conduct a pre-emptive strike
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Middle East on cusp of major war, says Lavrov
Lavrov said that even though the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly passed several resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sustainable humanitarian access to Gaza, the Israeli military operation continues
Kiev's 2025 arms deliveries at risk due to lack of money from allies — news agency
According to the media, some allies are experiencing difficulties with financing and others are refusing to increase financial aid to Kiev
Almost 90% of oil supplies to Europe redirected to other countries — Novak
"We directed the greater portion to the Asia-Pacific Region, to Africa, to Latin America - where energy resources are in demand at present," the official said
Trump says he will visit Ukraine
The US Republican presidential candidate did not specify when he planned to make a trip to Ukraine
IDF General Staff approves plans of further actions against Hezbollah
Herzi Halevi mentioned the "elimination of terrorist organizations and their potential," the "return of hostages" from the Gaza Strip and the "safe return of the residents of both [Israeli] north and the south to their homes" among the upcoming tasks
Spiral of violence escalates beyond Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreighn Minister, conflict at Lebanon-Israel border areas echoes in other parts of the region
It’s up to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to decide if they want to meet at BRICS — Lavrov
"If they want to meet <...> we are always ready to do what was agreed with our participation," the Russian foreign minister added
Hezbollah loses contact with leader on Friday night — agency
Contact with Hassan Nasrallah was lost on Friday night
Iran to take measures following Israeli strike on Beirut — president
Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the families of all people killed
Biden’s remarks on Nasrallah’s assassination reflects US’ approach to conflicts — Lavrov
The US President said that this was a right decision
Some foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region already eliminated — army
Major-General Apty Alaudinov noted that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries had come from countries considered friendly to Russia
Russia sees interest in increasing gas supplies to Asia — Novak
The needs for energy resources are also growing in this region, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Elimination of mercenaries, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting
Guterres did not mention possible reduction of Russian, US nuclear arsenals — Lavrov
"He sometimes does make statements that clearly do not fit in with the realities that exist on the international scene," the Russian foreign minister remarked
Chinese foreign minister urges US to stop imposing sanctions on Beijing over Ukraine
Wang Yi warned the US against using the issue of Ukraine to foment block confrontation
Drought-stricken Botswana to kill, eat 20,000 elephants unless Germany takes them — report
Mokgweetsi Masisi pointed out that Botswana was facing its "worst drought in 50 years," causing widespread famine among the people
Israeli army calls up three reserve battalions
It is done in accordance with the situational assessment
FACTBOX: What is known about gas station explosion near Makhachkala
Dagestan’s Interior Ministry said that five people died in the explosion, and ten more were injured
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Ugledar urgently needed, military expert says
Vladislav Seleznev underscored that the Ukrainian troops are in a "critical shortage" of resources, necessary to counter the Russian forces on this swath of the frontline
Turkey, Syria have ideas for dialogue, this applies to Kurdish issue as well — Lavrov
Russia will work to prevent the Middle East conflict from spilling into other countries, the Russian foreign minister added
Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
Helicopter with Russian pilots crashes in Pakistan, there are casualties — Geo TV
At least six people died and eight others were injured, the TV channel reports
Ukraine loses over 2,980 military personnel in responsibility zone of battlegroup West
The group’s units improved their positions along the front line, defeating formations from six Ukrainian mechanized, tank, and assault brigades, as well as two defense brigades and a brigade of the National Guard
External forces want to wipe Georgia off world map with opposition’s hands — ruling party
According to the founder of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the UNM party founded by the former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, and the political, non-governmental and media organizations gathered around it are "pressing for the interests of external forces and trying to drag Georgia into the horrors of war"
Russia calls to put an end to murder of Palestinians with US-made weapons — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also said that a group of countries is trying to embroil Iran into a conflict in the Middle East in an attempt to provoke a major war in the region
Ukrainian attack kills civilian in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The town of Shebekino came under attack once again today
About thirty people harmed in two fires in Germany — DPA news agency
Children are among the victims
Ukraine loses over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles in Kursk area in past day
Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles, including a tank, two US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and five armored combat vehicles
Turkey expects Akkuyu nuclear plant to go live in 2025
This project is not merely an important sphere of interaction between the two countries but is also critical for Turkey’s energy security, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus added
Putin announces transition to national currencies in export payments
The President noted that Russia's partners were interested in it to the highest degree
Presidential aide warns West against trying to kick out Russia from Baltic Sea
Nikolay Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation
Unlike West, Russia has no ambitions for hegemony in Asia-Pacific — Lavrov
The United States want to rule the so-called Indo-Pacific area by creating various blocs such as AUCUS and QUAD, the Russian foreign minister said
Germany keeps ignoring Russia’s requests for information about Navalny’s health — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia had rushed to transfer the blogger to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities
IRGC deputy commander Nilforushan killed in Israeli airstrike at Beirut — Mehr
The news agency reported it without providing any additional details
Nasrallah’s elimination to help bring home people of Israel’s north — Netanyahu
"As long he was alive, Nasrallah could promptly restore the Hezbollah potential, which we undermined," the Israeli Prime Minister said
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Biden announces need for ceasefire on Israeli-Lebanese border
"We’re responding," Biden noted when answering the question whether the US reacts to attempts of hitting its warships by missiles in the Red Sea
Houthis claim missile strike at Tel Aviv Airport during Netanyahu’s return
According to the spokesman, the strike was carried out via a ballistic missile in response to Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukrainian army’s airfield infrastructure
The attack involved high-precision long-range weapons
US to never absolve itself of responsibility for Nasrallah’s assassination — Pezeshkian
Iranian President claimed that the order to assassinate Hezbollah leader was given from the US
US military base in Syria comes under shelling — TV
According to Al Mayadeen channel, missiles and drones were launched against the base
Russia wants to save people’s lives in Middle East — Lavrov
"As a result of the campaign for collective punishment of the Palestinians, which is now being conducted by Israel, <…> 41,000 Palestinian civilians were killed and around 100,000 were wounded in just about a year, since October 7, 2023," the Russian foreign minister said
US trying to drive wedge between Russia, Ukraine for years, says Assange
He recalled numerous warnings on the part of Russia that the attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO might trigger a civil war in that country
Biden questions Zelensky’s decision to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — media
The US president is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Hezbollah movement confirms death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah — statement
The movement also vowed to continue its fight against Israel
Ukrainian armed formation trapped near Selidovo in DPR — security forces
"Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Ukraine’s poorly trained new recruits often flee their positions — newspaper
"The commanders estimated that 50 to 70% of new infantry troops were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation," the report said
Ukraine shrinks each time talks with Russia are disrupted — Lavrov
Russia is glad to see any initiatives concerning the Ukrainian settlement, including the one proposed by former US President Donald Trump, the Russian foreign minister said
US declares full-scale war on freedom of speech — Russian MFA
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that on September 4 and 13, Washington imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media outlets
Four strong explosions in southern Beirut during Israeli Air Force attack — TV
According to the Al Jadeed сhannel, heavy explosions were in the residential property area
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Not a single project of peaceful settlement in Ukraine to be successful without Russia
There can be no new security architecture in Europe without participation of Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov also said
Explosives concealed inside pagers used in Lebanon blasts — CNN
One of the Lebanese security sources told the TV channel that the way the explosive material had been hidden inside the batteries was so sophisticated that it could not be detected
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
EU fears world war, interested in Brazil-China peace plan — newspaper
According to the sources, officials from a number of countries, including EU members, contacted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Russian Foreign Ministry gives Israeli ambassador talking-to over critical remarks
According to the ministry, a rebuttal to Simona Halperin’s statements was posted on its official website
Turkey’s entry to BRICS to benefit entire world — speaker of parliament
Numan Kurtulmus noted that republic is the member of many international organizations
Lavrov urges probe into Israel's mobile device attack on Lebanon
The United States had prior knowledge of Israel’s preparations for the explosions of mobile devices, noted the Russian Foreign Minister
Russia's Su-35 backs up jets striking Ukrainian hardware, facilities in Kursk Region
"During combat missions, Su-35S fighter crews patrolled the assigned area and provided cover for bomber and attack aircraft, as well as army aviation helicopters, during air strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and equipment," the defense ministry stated
Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah leader’s daughter — TV
According to the broadcaster, Zainab Nasrallah repeatedly made public statements about loyalty to Hezbollah’s aims
UN Secretariat invents excuses for promoting Western narratives — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that in pursuit of retaining its dominance Washington was impeding the normal work of the World Trade Organization for dispute settlement and reform of the Bretton Woods institutions
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Death toll from gas station explosion in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 12
Another body has been pulled out from under the rubble
Captured soldier urges countrymen to get out of Ukraine
Vasily Kozub surrendered without a fight when Russian troops entered his dugout
BRICS considers further expansion inappropriate for now — Lavrov
More than 20 countries wish to become partners and about 10 more wish to maintain permanent contacts, the Russian foreign minister said
Hamas calls assassination of Hezbollah leader a ‘cowardly terrorist attack’
The radicals believe that the "US Administration is also responsible for its constant political, diplomatic and military support [to Israel] and for its silence and incapability to condemn" the Jewish state
Lavrov slams Kiev’s ties with Mali terrorists as banditry
"We will do our best to support African countries, who want to choose their own ways and paths to development," the top Russian diplomat added
Two Russians were on helicopter that crashed in Pakistan — Russian embassy
The Russian diplomats have no information about their condition at the moment
Temporary base of mercenaries hit near Ukraine’s Odessa
Meanwhile, explosions have also been reported in the city of Sumy in southeastern Ukraine
Death toll from gas station explosion in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 13
Another body has been found
Russia assumes that Putin’s remarks on nuclear doctrine were heard — Lavrov
The minister added that the West’s decision regarding authorization for strategic-depth strikes on Russia with Western weapons "will show how they understood what they had heard"
Through West’s fault it is impossible to reset global cooperation — Lavrov
Russia’s initiatives on Eurasian security and independent payment mechanisms are receiving good feedback worldwide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Turkey unable to resell S-400 to third countries without Russia’s consent — Lavrov
There is the end-user certificate, which is part and parcel of the arms supply contract, the Russian foreign minister noted
US, UK prepare Europe for suicide venture against Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out the "pointlessness and danger of the very idea to fight to victory with a nuclear power like Russia"
Nuclear arms to be used as soon as NATO attacks Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is getting ready for such a development
