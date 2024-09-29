Mir-19 drug efficient against XEC version of coronavirus — agency

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Efficacy of the Mir-19 pharmaceutical does not change in connection with coronavirus mutations, the press service of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) told TASS.

"The Mir-19 pharmaceutical attacks the highly conservative gene of the new coronavirus infection. Its efficacy does not change in connection with virus mutations. It will be efficient against the XEC version," the press service said.

The drug was developed by researchers of FMBA’s Immunology Institute. The mechanism of its action is based on suppressing virus replication within a cell.

Two COVID-19 cases caused by the new coronavirus version XEC were earlier registered in two Russian regions.