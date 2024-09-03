Moscow court extends detention of Frenchman Vinatier until February of next year

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court has extended the detention of French citizen Laurent Vinatier (designated in Russia as a foreign agent) until February 21 of next year, a TASS correspondent reports from the court.

"The court decided to extend Vinatier's detention until February 21, 2025," the verdict states.

Laurent Vinatier is charged under Article 330.1.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Evasion of Obligations Under Russia’s Foreign Agent Legislation’). He faces up to five years in prison. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.