Over 20,000 coronavirus patients undergo treatment in Russian hospitals

ST. PETERBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Russia currently has more than 80,000 coronavirus patients, and 20,000 of them had to be admitted to hospitals, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Murashko added that Russia was monitoring the coronavirus and its mutations. Moreover, its scientists and doctors keep track of vaccines, medicines and therapy strategies.

"If any new challenges emerge, our healthcare systems will be able to quickly respond and adjust to the situation, because of the vast experience it obtained during the pandemic," the minister added.

