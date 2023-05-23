Russia launches terrorism probe into Ukrainian attack on Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a terrorism probe into yesterday’s attack by Ukrainian militants on localities in the Belgorod Region, investigators told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the Investigative Committee, on Monday, the Ukrainians opened mortar and artillery fire on residential blocks, public offices and civilian infrastructure facilities in the southwest Russian region’s Grayvoronsky District.

The investigators are currently identifying the attackers. The incident left several locals injured.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Grayvoronsky District in the borderline Belgorod Region. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured, while on the second day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov mentioned that there were two more wounded individuals in the communities infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during evacuation.

Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Stary Oskol and the Yakovlevsky and Ivnyansky districts of the Belgorod Region. Due to the attempted breakthrough by the sabotage group, a counterterrorism regime was declared in the region. An operation to root out and eliminate the Ukrainian terrorists is underway. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Patrol reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the saboteurs’ attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region.