ISLAMABAD, May 12. /TASS/. Islamabad’s High Court has released former Pakistani prime minster and opposition leader Imran Khan on bail for two weeks, the ARY News TV channel reported on Friday.

"The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest ‘unlawful,’" a statement on the ARY News website said. It is specified that his bail was approved for two weeks.