Geomagnetic storm begins on Earth — expert

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A G3-class, or "strong" geomagnetic storm has begun on the Earth, said Mikhail Leus, a leading expert at the Fobos weather center.

"A geomagnetic storm began on the Earth on Saturday evening. After 6:00 p.m. [Moscow time, 3:00 p.m. GMT] <…> it was consistent with the moderate G1 magnetic storm. Disturbances in the geomagnetic field continued to intensify further, reaching the G3 class at 8:46 p.m. [Moscow time, 5:46 p.m. GMT]," Leus wrote on his Telegram channel.

The geomagnetic storm is expected to continue at least until Sunday noon, with its severity fluctuating from strong to weak over that period.